Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An east Antrim man with a passion for health and fitness has opened a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym in Carrickfergus after seeing there was an apparent lack of similar provision in the area.

David Orchin has been operating the Assemble Jiu Jitsu Academy in Kilroot Business Park since June 24, catering for over 20 new and experienced practitioners.

The Newtownabbey resident, who is originally from Carrickfergus, is currently a qualified brown belt and hopes to gain his black belt later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Carrick Times, David said: “I’ve been involved with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for over a decade and over the past few years I’ve been thinking about opening an academy in Carrickfergus.

The Assemble Jiu Jitsu Academy is based at Kilroot Business Park. (Pic: Simon Hutchinson Photography).

“My parents got divorced when I was a child and I moved to a rougher area and there was confrontation. I got involved in weight training and then a bit of boxing in my early teens, before the Jiu Jitsu in my early 20s.

"There wasn’t another Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club in the Carrickfergus area and I was training in Belfast. I realised there was a lack of Jiu Jitsu provision in the Carrick area and decided to bite the bullet and do something I’d been wanting to do for some time and open a dedicated Jiu Jitsu space in the town.

"There are people coming from across east Antrim to attend from areas such as Larne, Whitehead, Ballycarry and Carrick, as well as Newtownabbey and further afield, including Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s only been open for a fortnight and already it’s been a success. There is a great sense of community with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and this new club is giving people the opportunity to put their energy into something positive."

David Orchin opened Assemble Jiu Jitsu Academy in June 2024. (Pic: Simon Hutchinson Photography).

The belt structure begins with white, before moving up to blue, purple, brown and black.

David explained: “It can take around 15 years for someone to progress through the belts from white to black. The sport appeals to a broad range of people and there are people coming to Assemble who have never done it before, through to guys I’ve known from other gyms for years. They are aged from their 20s up to their 40s.

"It is very male dominated, but there are females getting involved and if there is enough interest, then creating female-only sessions may be something to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve spent time training at Jiu Jitsu clubs in Australia, the Netherlands and Thailand and I’ve picked up a broad range of skills and learnt from the experienced coaches in these countries, something I’m keen to share with people here in Northern Ireland.

"I’m a certified strength and conditioning specialist and massage therapist and I work out of The Movement Loft in Belfast, something I’ll be continuing to do until next May when the lease on the building expires. I’ll then be devoting all my time to Assemble.

"More and more people are getting involved with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu across the island of Ireland and it’s an exciting time to be involved in the sport. We’ll be hosting classes for new members at Aseemble every six to eight weeks and there will always be a warm welcome.