Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish hockey international Katie Mullan has been added to this year’s Amgen Irish Open Pro-Am at Royal County Down.

Katie captained the first ever Ireland team in any sport to reach a World Cup Final.

Coleraine’s Katie, along with Westlife singer Shane Filan,will join a stellar line-up including RTE Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, former rugby players Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe and actor James Nesbitt, who will all take to the course on September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at Royal County Down this September, where he will bid for a second Irish Open crown after claiming victory at The K Club in 2016. Also joining Rory at the Amgen Irish Open is 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, three-time Major Champion Pádraig Harrington, two-time PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, who will make his third appearance at the event.