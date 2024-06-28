Causeway Coast's Ireland hockey star Katie Mullan added to Amgen Irish Open Pro-Am line up
Katie captained the first ever Ireland team in any sport to reach a World Cup Final.
Coleraine’s Katie, along with Westlife singer Shane Filan,will join a stellar line-up including RTE Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, former rugby players Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe and actor James Nesbitt, who will all take to the course on September 11.
Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at Royal County Down this September, where he will bid for a second Irish Open crown after claiming victory at The K Club in 2016. Also joining Rory at the Amgen Irish Open is 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, three-time Major Champion Pádraig Harrington, two-time PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, who will make his third appearance at the event.
