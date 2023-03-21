Register
Clearer Water 'very excited' about partnership with Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, the Global CEO of Magheramorne-based spring water company, Clearer Water, is looking forward to the exposure the brand will get through its sponsorship of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

By Russell Keers
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT

The east Antrim company will be principal sponsor of the event for the next eight years, something Mr Lazaroo-Hood believes will help both Clearer Water and the athletics meet to expand.

This year’s mass and elite races will take place on the summer bank holiday weekend, Sunday, August 27, following on from the success of last year’s event which saw around 4,000 entrants and an estimated £2m injected into the local economy.

Commenting on the deal, Ross explained: “We’re very excited about this offering of an eight-year sponsorship. Hopefully this will showcase Clearer Water and the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood.
“It’s also going to showcase the fact that our teams are mixed ability and that the Antrim Coast Half Marathon is sustainable. At Clearer Water, we’re working to be carbon neutral. So over the next eight years we will grow together.

"The event is seen in over 160 different countries, through over 1 million viewers on the BBC. The BBC has been tremendous to show the Antrim Coast where it can go. With that, it will hopefully push Clearer Water into people’s mindset.”

He added: "It’s an exciting time for the company. We are looking ahead to the launch of a number of new products. We’re providing healthy alternatives for on the go professionals, students and children. A key aspect of this is that we want to provide products in vending machines which are not full of sugar.

“We’re also providing premium brand water in dispensers in offices, hospitals and academic settings.

"Community is at the heart of everything we’re trying to do at Clearer Water and it means the world to me that I can return to my home town and give something back.

"It’s been a successful period for Clearer Water, winning the innovation accolade at the recent Larne Times Excellence Awards as well as gaining the Good Shopping Guide’s Ethical Brand award.

"We’re proud to showcase Northern Ireland and Larne and show what we’ve done in the town. We’re committed long-term to east Antrim and we’re excited to be playing a part in the expansion of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.”

