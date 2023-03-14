Co Antrim Harrier, Suzanne Kennedy, is now a Guinness World Record holder after competing in the Tokyo Marathon.

The athlete from the Ballyclare-based club recorded a personal best in the race on March 5.

Congratulating Suzanne, a club spokesperson said: “Suzanne completed the six marathon majors to get her Six Star medal. She is the first harrier to complete all six within a year.

"She ran every marathon from strength to strength with grit, determination and a smile. Suzanne is now also a Guinness World Record holder for participating in the marathon with the most six star finishers. We are immensely proud of her as a club.”

Suzanne Kennedy.

Other harriers have participated in race meets across the province over recent weeks.

John Holmes ran in the Parkanaur 10-miler in Dungannon to finish off a strongly ran Sperrin Harriers Winter Series.

The club’s cross country ladies finished a superb season of running at the NI and Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships at the Billy Neal playing fields.

Chris Dickey was in action at the Coleraine Campus 5k on Friday, March 10.

Karen Wilson, Stephanie Hamilton and John Holmes took on the Walled City 10-miler in Londonderry on Sunday, March 11. Conditions were perfect with Karen hitting an amazing PB and Steph making her 10-mile debut for the club. Steph was also the club’s member of the month in February showing commitment and continued progress in her running journey.

Meanwhile, the club will be hosting its May Fair 5k and 10k races on Saturday, May 27 at 10am. Visit the club’s website for more information.

