A bowler from Newtownabbey has branded his victory in the men’s pairs discipline at the World Bowls Championships in Australia as “very special.”

Adam McKeown secured victory over the hosts at the weekend alongside Ballymoney man Gary Kelly.

The Team Ireland representatives won by seven shots against Aaron Teys and Aaron Wilson of Australia.

Adam (23) is now part of the Ireland men’s fours team competing this week, while Gary is participating in the men’s singles discipline.

Adam McKeown and Gary Kelly. (Contributed).

Commenting on how it feels to be a world champion, Adam said: “This is my first world title along with Gary, so it’s very special. To beat the favourites on their home greens is a remarkable achievement and after the game we were just to relieved that all the hard work we put in had paid off.

"I want to say a big thanks to Team Ireland and Sport NI for the support and trust put in us to produce our best.

"Gary has been based in Warilla for the last four years, so his knowledge and experience of the greens is a huge asset. He’s originally from Ballymoney. Gary and I have been in the same Ireland team for a number of years, however, it wasn’t until this year that we were paired up together, actually winning the multi nations warm-up event in March, which gave us great confidence heading into the worlds.”

Detailing how he got involved in the sport, the former Ballyclare High pupil explained: “I started playing when I was five, firstly in the short mat format at Greencastle Methodist.

"My granda got me into the game with my brothers and my dad, who still play. I then joined Mossley BC when I was 12 to play the outdoor game.

"I played for Mossley until 2018 before joining Ballymena BC. I currently represent Old Bleach of Randalstown outdoor and Co Antrim Indoor Bowling Club.

"I’ve been a member of the Irish Elite squad for five years. This is a panel of 16 players from which a team is selected to play at the major competitions. I was announced to represent Ireland at the Worlds in April after our camp in March on the Gold Coast.”

The weekend victory is not the first time Adam has tasted success at a major tournament and he is hoping his purple patch continues.

He stated: “I won gold in the Commonwealth Games last year in the fours discipline. I also won the Irish Open and U-25 singles in 2022, so it’s fair to say the past couple of years have been pretty incredible.

"Straight after the Worlds I play in the World Champion of Champion singles, which I qualified by winning our national title. This is also held on the Gold Coast, so hopefully I can keep up my performances from this week.

“I return home after a year in Australia in November after the Hong Kong Invitational, where I’ll represent Ireland once again.”

Offering advice to anyone wanting to get involved in the sport, he added: “Reach out to your local club. Mine was Mossley, who were so helpful and encouraging in getting me started.