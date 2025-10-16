Co Tyrone schoolboy Leon Simpson crowned champion in 2025 British Mini Bikes

By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:07 BST
A Co Tyrone schoolboy has been crowned champion in the 2025 British Mini Bikes GP 110 Ovhale series, which is part of the ACU Mini Bikes Championship.

Eleven-year-old Leon Simpson from Donaghey, Newmills, is looking forward to a rewarding career in motorsport.

The Championship is part of of the official 'Road to MOTOGP program' in the UK, which aims to develop young talent.

Leon has had a busy season travelling to mainland UK to compete in the series, combing schoolwork with his motorsport.

He will be moving up to the Ovhale 160 British series in 2026, and we can expect to see much more of him on the winner’s rostrum.

The Ovhale 160 British series is a competitive platform for young riders, typically aged 10-14, to develop skills and compete in affordable racing events on tracks across the UK.

These series are designed to provide a platform for young riders to progress from grassroots racing toward higher levels.

