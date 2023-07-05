The Northern Ireland team has celebrated a third consecutive win at the Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships.

Organised by the Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland (T.A.F.I.), the event was held in Islay, Scotland between June 27 and July 2.

The T.A.F.I. Northern Ireland Team captain, Alan McDade said: “I am so proud of my team and their commitment, hard work and tenacity in going to the championship with a desire to win and to win well in what were very difficult and trying weather conditions.

"Nor can we forget the outstanding performance and achievement by Campbell Baird in winning all five sessions to gain the individual trophy as well.”

The Northern Ireland Commonwealth Fly Fishing Team, which enjoyed success at Islay, Scotland, from left to right: Harvey Hutchinson; Gary Maguire, Alan McDade, Campbell Baird, Darren Haggan, Brian Russell and Brian Kerr. Pictured submitted by Alan McDade.

The 2023 Northern Ireland Commonwealth Fly Fishing Team members are: Alan R McDade, Newtownabbey; manager, Harvey Hutchinson, Carrickfergus; Brian Kerr, Armagh; Darren Hagan, Carrickfergus; Campbell Baird, Carrickfergus; Gary Maguire, Tyrone and Brian Russell, Armagh.

The 2023 Commonwealth Championships drew competitors from Australia (men and ladies), Canada, Channel Islands, England, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Scotland (men and ladies) and South Africa (men and mixed). All teams were based at The Machrie Hotel, Islay, Scotland.

T.A.F.I. is the official recognised governing body for trout anglers in Ireland. Understood to be the largest angler representative federation on the island as well as being the longest established, since 1931, it is affiliated to Fips-Mouche which is the world governing body for angling. Anglers qualify to represent Ireland in the World and European Championships, World Youth Championships, World Masters, 5 Nations Championships, Commonwealths and the Four Nations Bank International.

