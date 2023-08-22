The final preparations are underway ahead of this weekend’s Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne.

The mass and elite races will take place on the summer bank holiday weekend, Sunday, August 27, following on from the success of last year’s event which saw around 4,000 entrants and an estimated £2m injected into the local economy.

A global field will descend on Larne after competitors from at least 20 countries entered last year’s event.

James and Ruth McIlroy (race directors), Catherina McKiernan, Jo Pavey, Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen (Clearer Water). (Russell Keers).

Spectators will have the opportunity to witness a piece of sporting history when an attempt is made in the town to record the first sub-4 minute road mile in Ireland.

The Condor Executive Street Mile, on Friday (August 25), will also kick start the weekend’s World Athletics Elite Label Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Sunday sees the elite race, mass entry race and relay being staged.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon organiser, James McIlroy BEM said: "The event promises to be the greatest race ever hosted in Ireland when two-time winner and UK and Ireland all comers record holder Jemal Yimer takes on former world junior champion and ranked third in the world Rodgers Kwemoi."

Another highlight of the weekend will be the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon ‘Live Lounge’ on Sunday with headliner Tony Hadley performing songs from his solo career as well as Spandau Ballet classics.

Ruth McIlroy, concert organiser, stated: “Our event gets bigger and better each year! It’s a family friendly event, with food and drink available, so it appeals to everyone.