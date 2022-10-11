Conor McGregor sponsored boxer set for BT Sport bout
A young boxer from Dublin, who has the backing of UFC star Conor McGregor, is set to fight at the Telford International Centre on Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions show next month.
Undefeated prospect Willo Hayden, will return to the ring at the event in Shropshire on Saturday, November 19, with the fight being shown live on BT Sports.
The 20-year-old, who is trained by world champion trainer Iain Mahood at Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, will fight in a six-round bout against an opponent yet to be confirmed.
Willo, who has based himself in east Antrim, is meticulously preparing for what lies ahead under the watchful eye of Mahood, who last month guided and prepared his first charge in Anthony Cacace to British title defences and world title glory.
Most Popular
Trainer Iain Mahood stated: “I believe Willo is a star in the making. He is a sponge that absorbs and learns in the gym every session.
"He has been under the radar with only four pro fights, but I will tell you he is up top on the list of fighters I've worked with. He has a date set and while we wait on the opponent being confirmed, I expect him to raise another notch for an impressive win."
Advertisement
The young boxer starts off a busy back to back week for the pro stable as his latest stable mate Ruadhan Farrell from Belfast will box the very next week also in a six rounder in the Europa Hotel on November 26.