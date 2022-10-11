Undefeated prospect Willo Hayden, will return to the ring at the event in Shropshire on Saturday, November 19, with the fight being shown live on BT Sports.

The 20-year-old, who is trained by world champion trainer Iain Mahood at Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, will fight in a six-round bout against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Willo, who has based himself in east Antrim, is meticulously preparing for what lies ahead under the watchful eye of Mahood, who last month guided and prepared his first charge in Anthony Cacace to British title defences and world title glory.

Willo Hayden is enjoying being based in Carrickfergus.

Trainer Iain Mahood stated: “I believe Willo is a star in the making. He is a sponge that absorbs and learns in the gym every session.

"He has been under the radar with only four pro fights, but I will tell you he is up top on the list of fighters I've worked with. He has a date set and while we wait on the opponent being confirmed, I expect him to raise another notch for an impressive win."

