Cookstown Hockey Club recognises four longest serving members at Nigel Cheevers memorial tournament

The annual Nigel Cheevers memorial tournament took place on Saturday, with all six Town teams taking to the field: the M1s played Instonians, the L1s and L2s took on Club KV and Priorians respectively, the M2s faced South Antrim, and the 3s played the 4s in an intra-club contest.

At the BBQ on Saturday, the club acknowledged four of the Club’s longest serving members – Les Allen, Keith Lorimer, Billy Barbour and Alan Ferguson.

Over the years, each one has taken on many roles and jobs, both on and off the pitch, and their commitment has been a huge part of the club’s story.

As a token of appreciation, the club commissioned local artist George Gourley to create special paintings of the Clubhouse, which were presented to each of them on the night.

It was fitting to make the presentation in front of such a broad mix of membership.

Congratulations to Les, Keith, Billy and Alan, and "thank you for everything”.