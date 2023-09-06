Council launches nominations for 2023 Drayne’s Farm Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Sports Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Drayne’s Farm Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Sports Awards.

Held annually, the prestigious awards aim to recognise the wealth of sporting talent of individuals and teams, residing or based, in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

The awards evening will take place at a ceremony held at La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday November 17. The event will focus on the sporting achievements of individuals and teams either through direct participation in sport or contributions as a coach or administrator.

Nomination categories are now open for; Sports Club of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Senior Sports Club Team of the Year, Junior Sports Club Team of the Year, School Sports Team of the Year, Junior Sports Personality of the Year, Senior Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Person with a Disability of the Year and Disability Sports Team of the Year.

Launching the 2023 Drayne’s Farm Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Sports Awards.are: Jimmy Walker, Chairperson of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh; Ewan McAteer, Winner of the 2022 Senior Sports Personality of the Year Award; Councillor Thomas Beckett; Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee and Faron Morrison, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Sports Development Officer. Pic credit: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

The Alison Slater Junior and David Edwards Senior Merit Awards are also available to commend volunteers for their dedication and essential behind the scenes support to their club.

This year’s awards ceremony will again be presented by broadcaster and event host Claire McCollum with the Special Guest to be announced in the coming weeks.

Launching the 2023 Drayne’s Farm Sports Awards, the Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “The Sports Awards recognises significant achievement and commitment to voluntary sport within the LCCC area.

“The closing date to make a nomination for the Sports Awards is Friday October 2. I would urge everyone to take a moment to nominate an individual, club or school for the opportunity to get the recognition their sporting achievements deserve.”

Nomination forms can be completed online www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/things-to-do/sports-development/sports-awards-2023

Jimmy Walker, Chairperson of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh added: “I am delighted that Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh can work in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for once again to recognise those locally who have encountered sporting success over the last year.