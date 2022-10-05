Creighton, 24 from Moira, secured last year’s Junior BRC title in a battle which went down to the wire at the final round in Ulster and will now tackle the blisteringly fast asphalt rally.A collaboration between the British Rally Championship and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing will see Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan join the PCRS Rallysport squad in Spain as they make their Rally2 debut on the world’s stage. They will jump into the British Rally Championship-backed machine after contesting the Junior World Rally Championship in a Rally3 this season, finishing fifth in the title race.Creighton, a Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy team member has had the benefit of contesting the event before, tackling the 2021 edition as part of a JWRC campaign, but this will mark his maiden outing on the ultra-fast hillside stages in a four-wheel-drive.Nineteen stages and over 293 kilometres of special stages are in store over the four days, and he will go head-to-head with some of the fastest WRC2 drivers in the world, showcasing his talent alongside top-drawer WRC regulars.The 2021 Junior British Rally Champion William Creighton said: “This prize really means a lot to me. It doesn’t seem that long ago that we started to compete in the Junior BRC back in 2017 when we just missed out on the championship to Callum Devine. Now to think not that many years later, with two Junior WRC seasons under our belt we have this amazing opportunity to compete in the second highest level of the sport with Hyundai, it’s pretty crazy really.“The British Championship has taught me so much within my career when I look back. Competing on both surfaces whilst making your own notes and using FIA Homologated cars has really prepared me for the future, especially when you are up against some really quick drivers from across Europe.“I don’t think this has quite sunk in yet. It’s a fantastic opportunity to drive a Hyundai i20 Rally2 with the PCRS Rallysport team who will be fielding other Irish drivers so I think we will feel right at home.“Whilst I’ve only done a few small rallies in R5 machinery, I think that my experience in the JWRC at Rally3 level should mean the transition isn’t too much of a leap.