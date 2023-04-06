Building on a positive showing in the season opener last month, Harper and his former BMW Junior Team colleagues produced a stunning performance in their Team RMG prepared BMW M4 GT3 to secure their eighth overall podium finish on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The 22 year old talent put in a star performance through his stint, with a string of rapid lap times moving him up the order. Onto the tail of a quick pair of Porsches ahead, Harper picked them off with eye-catching moves to move up to third position.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lapping as the fastest car on the circuit as he started the final hour of the race, Harper then passed another Porsche for second place and was on the tail of the race-leading BMW when it was time to end his superb stint and give Hesse the reins to the finish.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daniel said: “After some bad luck at the start of the race dropped us back to 16th position, it’s fair to say we were pretty surprised to have ended the race with a trophy in our hands. We’re proud of the achievement though and it was a testament to the great team effort of everyone involved.“I had fantastic fun in my stint, getting to grips with the evolving circuit and getting to make some overtaking moves to get into podium contention.”