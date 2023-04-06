BMW M Motorsport works driver, Hillsborough man Daniel Harper, played a key role in a sensational charge from 16th position to a podium finish alongside Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen in the second round of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS)

Building on a positive showing in the season opener last month, Harper and his former BMW Junior Team colleagues produced a stunning performance in their Team RMG prepared BMW M4 GT3 to secure their eighth overall podium finish on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The 22 year old talent put in a star performance through his stint, with a string of rapid lap times moving him up the order. Onto the tail of a quick pair of Porsches ahead, Harper picked them off with eye-catching moves to move up to third position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lapping as the fastest car on the circuit as he started the final hour of the race, Harper then passed another Porsche for second place and was on the tail of the race-leading BMW when it was time to end his superb stint and give Hesse the reins to the finish.

Celebrations for Hillsborough man Daniel Harper. Pic by Georgi Todorov

Advertisement

Advertisement