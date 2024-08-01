Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Nick Hastings Memorial Tournament, sponsored by Jonny Young from JY Roofing and Roof Windows, will take place on August 19-24 in Cookstown Leisure Centre.

The tournament is played each year in memory of Magherafelt man Nick Hastings, a giant of squash in Mid Ulster and a close friend to many club members. Nick sadly passed away from cancer in 2016 and the event is played each year to celebrate squash, the sport he loved, and raise money for a good cause.

This year, proceeds for the event will go towards Charis Cancer Care service.

Mid Ulster Squash Club Chair, Emma-Louise Kells, said: "Nick was one of the reasons I got into squash in the first place, so we specifically design this event so people of all levels, experience and abilities can participate. So even if you are new to the game, this is a great way to get involved and meet and play other people at your standard.

Pictured are Jonny Young (JY Roofing) and Emma-Louise Kells (Mid Ulster Squash Club). Credit: Submitted

"This year, we are raising money for the Charis Cancer Care service so proceeds from the event will go to a very good cause. We would also like to sincerely thank Jonny Young, from JY Roofing and Roof Windows, and Mid Ulster District Council for their support to make this year's event possible."

The event includes a Novice and Intermediate section with a handicap system, so it caters for all levels, abilities and experience.

Mid Ulster Squash Club President, Adrian Farmer, said: "This tournament is a special event in the Mid Ulster Squash Club calendar. Many our members, including me, were close friends with Nick and we miss him dearly. He was a larger than life character and made an enormous contribution to squash and sport more generally here in Mid Ulster. This event is a fantastic way to remember his contribution and celebrate the sport he loved."

Following the final day on Saturday 24th August, there will be a barbecue and awards night in the Railway Bar in Cookstown. A range of fantastic prizes will also be up for grabs in the charity raffle.

To enter, please contact [email protected]