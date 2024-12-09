Do you think that you can kick in the NFL? The IPP are looking for 20-25 year-old recruits
Think you can kick in the NFL?
The International Player Pathway Programme, which lead to Mayobridge’s Charlie Smyth earning a professional contract, is recruiting for 20-25 year old Rugby, Soccer and Gaelic Football players to try their hand at American football kicking.
American football kicking coach Tadhg Leader is actively looking for elite talent that has potential to perform on the big stage.
If you think that’s you, apply by visiting the online link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSda4fzo8C4bR4ha6lL-70Vy4qXnCLTvdcs4zRnADR9zNIZSNg/viewform?pli=1