Donagh ‘Irish Kid’ Keary wins his third pro fight​

Donagh Keary gloved up and ready to go in Glasgow last Friday.

​Donagh ‘Irish kid’ Keary produced another top drawer performance in his third professional fight in East Kilbride Glasgow last Friday night.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​County Down’s Keary stepped into the squared circle to face 44 fight Ex Mexican champion Erik Lopez.

Lopez, who fought for a WBC world silver title in 2023, proved a very credible opponent for Donagh working him hard all four rounds catching Keary at times with a looping left hook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donagh stayed composed throughout and showed great maturity for only his third pro fight.

Manager Jamie Conlon hand picked Lopez saying he was very confident that Donagh would win but at the same time being a great learning curve that will prepare him for tougher nights ahead.

Keary will now step up to six round fights which will push him on and prepare him to box for belts in 2026 or 27.

Corner men Bobby Lavery and Ryan Burnett were very pleased with Donagh’s performance and how he handled the step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things are looking bright for the twenty-year-old Castlewellan boxer, with Conlon stating he hopes to have him out two more times this year and can be looking at going into the holiday season 5-0 as a professional.

Many thanks to all Donagh’s travelling fans and family and friends who are a very important cog in his life.

Also, Donagh would like to thank all his sponsors for their help. The wheels just simply wouldn’t turn without them.

Fight news for his fourth pro fight will be announced soon.

So stay tuned.