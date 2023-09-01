Carrickfergus-based boxer Dominic Donegan is gearing up for “the biggest fight of his career” when he takes on Limerick’s Graham McCormack later this month.

Donegan, who trains out of Evolution Boxing Club under the stewardship of award-winning coach Iain Mahood, will challenge for the BUI Irish Celtic Middleweight title on September 16 in the RDS Arena, Dublin.

Dominic is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the most critical contest in his career.

The recent addition to the West Street gym, which is home to IBO World Champion Anthony Cacace, makes the drive up from Co Cavan daily to undergo the physical and mental transformation needed to conquer the challenge that lies ahead. Mahood feels that he could be hitting his peak at just the right time.

Dominic Donegan with trainer Iain Mahood. Pic: Contributed.

Mahood explained: "The next few years could be very big for Dominic once he gets past the test in three weeks. I have noticed how he has grown in confidence and ability over the past few months and gathering two wins back to back in that time as well after a rocky stop start previous year.

“Dominic is a tough, talented kid, but there is an opportunity for him here if he wins this Irish title it opens all sorts of doors for him.

“It is a big chance for him, and he needs to give it everything he has. We had a conversation about it, and he wants to give it his all, and there’s no point going into this any other way.

“He is very determined to give this a real bash, and when someone is willing to work as hard as that it is easy to train them. He had to get his head down, and he seems to be really looking forward to it you can’t get him out of the gym at the minute, so that is a good sign.