The ever-growing Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus has welcomed two new fighters.

Dominic Donegan and James Freeman have joined trainer Iain Mahood’s West Street-based gym, which is already home to former British and current IBO World Superfeatherweight Champion Anthony Cacace.

Donegan was the first announcement after the pair linked up in Spain where Iain took on the roll as trainer to give a helping hand. Since then Dominic, from Co Cavan, has been training full-time under the watchful eye of Mahood – and is said to be ready for his first contest on July 22 in Llanelli , Wales.

Iain explained: “A win here promises to secure a title fight in September against old rival Graham McCormick.”

James Freeman, Iain Mahood and Dominic Donegan of Evolution Boxing Club in West Street, Carrickfergus. Photo by: Jack Quinn NI photography

However, whilst there are promises ahead, Mahood points out it is only once getting past the opponent in Wales that “we will start talking about the next task at hand”.

There will be an element of learning on the job for James Freeman, a former Armagh GAA star, who is second man in the Evolution Boxing Club announcement. "He can develop into an entertaining domestic pro of note.”

The fighter, the trainer noted, made his debut in Belfast on the Conlan v Lopez card the very same night his now stable mate Cacace retained his world title.

