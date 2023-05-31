Cacace, fighting on home soil for the first time since 2015, defended his IBO Super-Featherweight title against Damian Wrzesinski.
Anthony, who won his title in September of last year after defeating Italian champion Michael Magnesi in Manchester, is now hoping to secure a shot at the IBF world title.
,Meanwhile, fellow Carrickfergus-based boxer Willo Hayden also tasted success at the east Belfast venue. The Connor Mcgregor-sponsored athlete was victorious over Jordan Ellison and now has an undefeated record of 6-0.
Commenting on the West Street gym’s success, trainer Iain Mahood said: "There was a massive buzz around Anto during the whole of fight week. From the public workout, to the weigh-in and fight night itself, there was an incredible reception for the Belfast man.
"Anto is a people's champion and it definitely showed throughout the week. It was incredible to have both the lads on a massive bill in Belfast and the icing on the cake was when they both secured good wins.
"Willo answered few questions in his fight. What can you say about Anto? He damaged his hands from pretty much the start, but he still got the job done. I have said it before and I will say it again, he is cut from a different cloth. He is a very special man."