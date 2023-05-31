It was a successful night for the Evolution Boxing Club professional stable as Anthony Cacace and Willo Hayden both secured wins on the Conlan v Lopez undercard at the SSE Arena on May 27.

Cacace, fighting on home soil for the first time since 2015, defended his IBO Super-Featherweight title against Damian Wrzesinski.

Anthony, who won his title in September of last year after defeating Italian champion Michael Magnesi in Manchester, is now hoping to secure a shot at the IBF world title.

,Meanwhile, fellow Carrickfergus-based boxer Willo Hayden also tasted success at the east Belfast venue. The Connor Mcgregor-sponsored athlete was victorious over Jordan Ellison and now has an undefeated record of 6-0.

Anthony Cacace and Iain Mahood celebrate the win on May 27. (Pic Belfast Boxers).

Commenting on the West Street gym’s success, trainer Iain Mahood said: "There was a massive buzz around Anto during the whole of fight week. From the public workout, to the weigh-in and fight night itself, there was an incredible reception for the Belfast man.

"Anto is a people's champion and it definitely showed throughout the week. It was incredible to have both the lads on a massive bill in Belfast and the icing on the cake was when they both secured good wins.