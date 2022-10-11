Megan Burns, Lily

Megan Burns had a busy day ahead, jumping two ponies in both the x-poles and 50cm classes, both ponies 'Merlin & Lily' jumping clear in the x-poles, Merlin receiving an unfortunate four faults in the 50cm class, leaving the pair in third place, although Megan went on to jump a fantastic double clear on 'Lily in the 50cm class and claimed the red ribbon.

Rachel Stranney had a successful day out placing second in both the 50cm and 60cm classes on her beautiful pony Snowy. Anna Poots jumped a superb double clear in the 60cm class where her and 'Maggie' were the only pair to finish clear in a speedy time of 26.09 seconds, so there was no denying them first place.

It was a very successful day of jumping for Lexie McClements and 'Buster' as the pair were the only ones in the 70cm class to jump a double clear and therefore the red rosette was in their grasp. Their winning streak didn't stop there as they went onto jump another double clear in the 80cm class, jumping the speed section of the course in a fast time of 26.35 seconds and claiming the red rosette once again. 'Buster' was delighted to go home with his two bags of treats, a reward for their efforts. It was a blue and red day for Helen Sawey and 'Cloud' as the pair finished second in the 80cm class and first in the 90cm class. Kaiti McCann and 'Cookie' finished the day on a high in the 1m class, just an unfortunate four faults at fence 6, but nevertheless jumped a fantastic round in a time of 26.91 seconds.

Anna Poots, Maggie

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Jump Mix event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

On Saturday October 15 Hagans starts their four week Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Lexie McClements, Buster

Jump Mix Results Saturday October 8. 2022

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Megan Burns, Merlin; Megan Burns, Lily; Rachel Stranney, Harry.

Class 2 - 50cm

Helen Sawey, Cloud

1) Megan Burns, Lily; 2) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 3) Megan Burns, Merlin.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Anna Poots, Maggie; 2) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 3) Eilis Donnelly, Sally

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Lexie McClements, Buster; 2) Nicole Galbraith, Mabel; 3) Kristina Hayes, Ruby.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Lexie McClements, Buster; 2) Helen Sawey, Cloud; 3) Nicole Galbraith, Mabel; 4) Hannah Anderson, Jorange.

Class 6 - 90cm

1) Helen Sawey, Cloud.

Class 7 - 1m

