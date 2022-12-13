Down Royal Racecourse’s final fixture for 2022 will take place on Boxing Day with Metcollect Limited taking on title sponsorship for a third year running.

Boxing Day is one of the most popular fixtures in Down Royal’s calendar and has become a hugely popular tradition for those seeking a fun day out and some fresh air after the Christmas Day festivities.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “Our Boxing Day fixture is already shaping up to be an excellent day out for everyone to continue the Christmas festivities.

“With an action-packed racecard expected, we are encouraging customers to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment as availability at the turnstiles will be limited.”

Pictured is Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect and Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal.

Metcollect, the largest cable recycler in Ireland, will take on feature sponsorship of the meeting on Boxing Day which includes The Metcollect Handicap Steeplechase.

Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect, specialist recyclers supporting the plumbing, electrical, automotive and construction industries, said: “We are delighted to renew our sponsorship with Down Royal for a third year. Being part of such a fast-paced and dynamic sport is exciting and a true reflection of the nature of our business.

“We are looking forward to a great day out on Boxing Day, and would encourage all to come along, enjoy some fresh air and entertainment while doing something a little different this festive season.”

Emma Meehan continued: “Sponsors are hugely important to Down Royal Racecourse – without them it would not be possible for us to put on such top-quality racing for our punters – and we are grateful to Metcollect for their continued support of our Boxing Day fixture.

“As we head into 2023 our overarching objective is to continue to provide the most memorable social experiences for businesses and sports people alike. Down Royal Racecourse encourages everyone to get involved in this thrilling sport, as an even bigger and better year for horse racing in Northern Ireland approaches.”

