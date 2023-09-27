East Antrim boxers taste success at '3s' event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event at Brook Leisure Centre saw fighters from Evolution Boxing Club, Larne Golden Gloves and Castle Boxing Club compete in the first competition on this year’s amateur calendar.
Evolution, based on Carrick’s West Street entered 11 boxers, with 10 competitors securing medals- six gold, three silver and one bronze.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elke Dugan kicked off the gold medal run in the 63kg Girl 3 category, Sophie Mclintock in the 57kg Girl 4, Mackenzie Neill in the 50kg Girl 7, Jacob Murray in the 48kg Boy 5, Ben Mcmurran in the 67kg Boy 7, Megan Bell in the 80kg Girl 5 while Benjamin Murray, Glen Mailey and Joel gould brought home silvers in their first ever tournament after successfully seeing off the opponents in the semi-finals earlier in the week.
The students were coached to success by Iain Mahood, Nathan Boyle, Frank Robbin and Sammy Beattie.
Head coach Iain mahood said: “We're bursting with pride as we all share the phenomenal achievements of our incredible young boxers at the latest competition.
"This was a great start to the season with most of the bunch only making their debuts and the confidence and personal growth they have all shown has been amazing to see, considering how some of them were when they first walked through the gym’s doors.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Larne Golden Gloves and Castle Boxing Club also won gold as Aedan McRandal and Brian Magill from Larne both secured gold in their finals and Joshua Hamilton from Castle Boxing Club secured gold in his respected final.