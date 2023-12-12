There was medal success for fighters from Carrickfergus and Larne-based boxing clubs at the County Antrim 6s boxing competition in Ballysillan Leisure Centre recently.

Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus entered seven boxers into the tournament, with six of the fighters returning home from north Belfast with silverware- five gold medals and one silver medal.

Praising the young athletes, head trainer at the West Street club, Iain Mahood, said: “Junior Thompson and the Murray brothers Jacob and Benjamin were our standouts in this tournament.

Benjamin and Jacob Murray. (Pic: Contributed).

"Junior lifted the boy 4 54kg title after an impressive dominant performance against Casey Walsh from St Oliver Plunkett Amateur Boxing Club in Belfast.

"His stablemate Jacob Murray picked up the boy 6 48kg title after a calculated performance against Nathan McConville from the Sacred Heart Boxing Club in Dunmurry.

“They are extremely committed and have really put their heads down this year and do everything that is asked of them in the gym. They are all good young lads.

"I'm excited to see their continued development and how they will all progress into the next season.

“Skye-Leigh Haighton becoming four-time Antrim champion, while Elke Dugan and Megan Bell also won gold."

Larne Golden Gloves and Castle Boxing Club also tasted success at the recent tournament. Aedan McRandal from Larne secured 70kg gold in his finals, Joshua Hamilton from Castle Boxing Club secured 40kg gold in his finals and Carrick Boxing Academy landed a gold."