Skye-Leigh progressed to Saturday’s showdown after stopping Elizabeth Connors from Westside ABC in the second round of her semi-final bout on Friday.

In the final, the 15-year-old got the better of Carly O'Herron, a former European medalist and three-year reigning Irish champion, to claim the title.

Skye-Leigh states how she started the sport at the age of 10 in order to “follow in the footsteps” of her brothers and step-father, Evolution coach Iain Mahood.

Skye-Leigh Haighton. (Pic: Evolution Boxing Club).

Commenting on Skye-Leigh’s victory, Mahood said: “We watched the other semi-final and we knew that if Skye boxed the way we know she can, she would win, but it all depends on the day really. She couldn't have had any better preparation this year heading out to compete in Sweden and also tally up hundreds of valuable rounds sparring.

“It is an amazing accomplishment for her and the club and it was great to see the support in Dublin for her. Former pro fighter from the club Conrad Cummings was in attendance to congratulate her along with IBO World champion Anthony Cacace on a Zoom call.

"I think that this win has really lit the fire in her belly. It has been three years in the making, but I think she believes in herself more than ever now.”