Eloise gets gold at Mary Peters Track

A young athlete from Newtownabbey tasted double success with two wins at the ‘firmus energy Fab 5’ meet on Thursday, April 21 at the Mary Peters Track.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:48 pm

Mallusk Harriers athlete Eloise McAuley took home two gold medals, finishing top of the leaderboard in the 600m Under 11 Girls’ Race and the Under 11 Girls’ Turbo Javelin.

The athletics series also saw a record breaking performance by competitor Arnar Brynjarsson (City of Lisburn AC) who broke the Icelandic Under 15 100m record in 11.27 seconds.

A record number of 386 athletes were vying for a place on the podium at the south Belfast venue.

Eloise pictured alongside Erin Finlay (second) and Rose Henderson who finished third.

Online registration for the June 2 meet in the Fab 5 series is now open via the Athletics Northern Ireland website. Entries will close at midnight on Friday, May 27.

