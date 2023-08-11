Larne's Claire Taggart will play for bronze at the European Para Championships after she was unable to overcome Ana Correia of Portugal in the semi-final.

The World Champion from east Antrim will appear in the final on Saturday on an outdoor court in the city of Rotterdam - a move which shakes up the traditional boccia tournament. The European Para Championships is a brand new tournament featuring ten different Para sports.

On social media, Taggart said: "It wasn't to be in my third tiebreak of the European Para Championships, but it was a great game. On Saturday I'm back to battle it out for bronze.

"It's an interesting format with the finals of the Team and the Individuals being moved to outdoor courts in the centre of Rotterdam - so we will see!"