Spectators will have the opportunity to witness a piece of sporting history later this month when an attempt is made in Larne to record the first sub-4 minute road mile in Ireland

The Condor Executive Street Mile, on Friday, August 25, will also kick start the weekend’s World Athletics Elite Label Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Ethiopian World Junior champion, Ermias Girma, with personal bests of 1 :44:36 for 800m and 3:36:28 for 1500m will looking to break the sub-4 minute barrier.

England’s Michael Wilson will look to push Girma all the way in east Antrim with a sub 4-minute mile already recorded in 2023 with his 3:59:79 indoors, 3:41:86 1500m and 1:48:27 to his name.

Ermias Girma will look to run the first ever sub-4-minute road mile in Ireland. Photo submitted by James McIlroy

Local interest in this elite field will include Larne’s Jordan Heron, Annadale’s Jimmy Sloan and Beechmont’s Finn Diver.

Headlining the women's mile will be two times Ugandan Olympian and Commonwealth games bronze medallist, Winnie Nanyondo, with personal bests of 1:58:63 for 800m and 3:59:58 for 1500m. She will look to run close to her 4min 18 sec mile personal best at this year's road mile.

England’s British champion and World and European finalist, Sarah McDonald with personal best times of 1:59:91 for 800m and 4:00:46 for 1500m will also look to win the inaugural elite Condor Executive Street Mile title.

Meanwhile, five times British Olympian and European champion Jo Pavey, six times World Cross-Country silver medallist and former London Marathon winner, Irish legend Catherina McKiernan and European Cross-Country Champion, Gemma Steel are all taking part in the Kids’ event, which is open for entry via the event website www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com . Kid’s entry is only £5 with every participant receiving a medal and competitor's tee.

Winnie Nanyond will be headlining the women's mile. Photo submitted by James McIlroy

Race times are as follows:

Kids' Mile – 6:45pm;

Adult Mile – 7:30pm;

Elite Mile – 8:00pm.

Another highlight of the weekend will be the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon ‘Live Lounge’ on Sunday, August 27 with headliner Tony Hadley performing songs from his solo career as well as Spandau Ballet classics.

Ruth McIlroy, concert organiser, says: “Our event gets bigger and better each year! It’s a family friendly event, with food and drink available, so it appeals to everyone.