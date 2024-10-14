Evolutin Boxing Club brings home the gold as talented Zoe wins National title
Award winning trainer and head coach of the Evolution Boxing Club Iain Mahood hailed the 22-year-old’s ‘composed’ performance to take victory. Mahood felt it was a very mature performance. He said: “The opponent had alot more experience and was fairly tall and posed a threat early but Zoe boxed to plan really well and didn’t get overwhelmed by the occasion , moving up in weight and especially stepping up to open level. She was really composed, took her chances when she needed to and picked her shots well which led to a real dominant performance and thats just what she trained for.
The Evolution protégé who works as a classroom assistant in Carrickfergus by day now has her sights set on the national elite championships in November and the Ulster Elites in the new year.
In an interview with Irish-Boxing.Com McCaughran had shared that she was glad to be back after having to sit out last years season due to injury. Excited to have finally boxed in the National stadium McCaughran puts hers faith back into the hands of her esteemed coaches as they plan the route with Zoes next plan of action.
