Fast and Furious racing in Tour of the Mournes​

Tour of The Mournes Race.

​Newry Wheelers cycling club notes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 2025 Tour of the Mournes took place on Sunday with Newry Wheelers competing. The race started at Rathfriland FC with laps of Moneyslane, Katesbridge and up the hill into Rathfriland.

It was a glorious sunny day and for the two races on the day the racing was just as hot. In the C3 race, completing four laps, was a blistering solo performance from Ali Gribbon of Carn Wheelers who stayed away for almost two laps to win by just 10 seconds from the closing bunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second was Simon Torrens Spence of Crossgar CC and third Alex Nordene from Bellurgan Wheelers. First woman was Elena Wallace of Harps CC who came home in tenth overall. Rory Loughran was first Newry Wheeler finishing in the main bunch. In the C1-C2 race with six laps of the circuit there were many dangerous moves throughout the day with some furious racing from the gun.

The one man who kept his cool and got away on the final lap to take a fine win was Ciaran Maguire of Dan Morrisey Racing. Second was local ex-professional coming out of retirement this year, Matty Taggert of Banbridge CC and third was last year’s winner Gareth O'Neill of Athlete Nutrition Performance.

The first Newry Wheelers man home finishing in the second group on the road was Drew McKinley who was riding in the Tour of the Mournes exactly 30 years from competing as a junior in his first Tour of the Mournes.

Many thanks to all of the volunteers who helped organise and run a safe event and to our sponsors Haldane Fisher, Niall Clarke Oils and Spin 11 Sports clothing.