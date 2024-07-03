Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father and daughter from Larne are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon ran by a parent and child (mixed) at the upcoming Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon.

David (65) and April Clarke (32) made history at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne on August 28 2022, to break the then Guiness World Record with a combined time of two hours 44 minutes and two seconds, taking one minute and 30 seconds off the previous record.

However, their record was broken by a mother and son in the United States of America, who beat David and April’s time by one second.

The east Antrim pair are now in a bid to claim the record back, this time in Belfast through the 2024 Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, September 22.

David and April Clarke. (Pic: Contributed).

April explained: “In 2022 my father and I achieved a combined half marathon time of two hours, 44 minutes and two seconds, making us Guinness World Record holders!

"Exactly one year later, on August 28 2023, I gave birth to my son. I wanted to try and get my fitness back and after finding out that our World Record was beaten by only one second, this gave me that extra push to try and get my fitness back.

"My father and I both decided that the Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon was a perfect race to try and claim back the record. We’re looking forward to the race in September and hope that all our training comes together and the weather is on our side.”

Representing North Belfast Harriers, David and April will toe the start line on Ormeau Embankment for what will not only be Northern Ireland’s biggest half marathon, but also the biggest in the event’s history since its inception in 2013.

A total of 6,600 runners are registered to run the 13.1 mile route.