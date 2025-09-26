First Para Swimming World Championships Medal for Feeny's Dearbhaile
18-year-old Dearbhaile Brady from Feeny, between Dungiven and Claudy, claimed her first World Championship medal with a bronze in S6 50m Freestyle final on Thursday, September 25.
She produced a superb swim to claim bronze, setting a new personal best of 34.69 seconds as she edged out Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold for third place.
Victory went to Ukraine’s world-record holder Anna Hontar, who touched in 32.79, narrowly ahead of China’s Yuyan Jiang by just 0.04 seconds.
The result marks a significant milestone in Brady’ career. She made her World Championships debut in Manchester in 2023 followed by the Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira 2024 where she also won a bronze medal in the S6 50m Freestyle.
The Limavady Swimming Club member made her Paralympic debut last summer at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.