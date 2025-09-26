First Para Swimming World Championships Medal for Feeny's Dearbhaile

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
A Causeway Coast and Glens area swimmer has delivered a breakthrough performance on the international stage at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore.

18-year-old Dearbhaile Brady from Feeny, between Dungiven and Claudy, claimed her first World Championship medal with a bronze in S6 50m Freestyle final on Thursday, September 25.

She produced a superb swim to claim bronze, setting a new personal best of 34.69 seconds as she edged out Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold for third place.

Victory went to Ukraine’s world-record holder Anna Hontar, who touched in 32.79, narrowly ahead of China’s Yuyan Jiang by just 0.04 seconds.

Feeny's Dearbhaile Brady has collected her first Para Swimming World Championships Medal finishing third in the S6 50m Freestyle, smashing her PB in the process. CREDIT PARALYMPICS IRELANDplaceholder image
The result marks a significant milestone in Brady’ career. She made her World Championships debut in Manchester in 2023 followed by the Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira 2024 where she also won a bronze medal in the S6 50m Freestyle.

The Limavady Swimming Club member made her Paralympic debut last summer at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

