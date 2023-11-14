Former Magherafelt man Simon Logan competes in Arizona Ironman to raise funds for MindWise

Magherafelt man Simon Logan will pushing himself to the limit this weekend when he takes part in the 2023 Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon, part of the VinFast Ironman North America Series on Sunday.

The former Moyola Park FC player is hoping to raise funds for MindWise Community Services which provide support for people suffering with mental health issues. Visit Justgiving page to contribute.

More than 2,000 athletes have registered to take part in Sunday's Ironman and Simon, who now lives in Colorado, has been juggling work with training.

He says he has been putting in about 20 hours a week training over the various disciplines in preparation.

Former Magherafelt man Simon Logan who be in action in Sunday's Ironman Arizona triathlon, and hopes to raise funds for MindWise charity. Credit: Submitted

Simon grew up in Magherafelt and attended the local High School. He used wash cars at the garage on the Castledawson Road.

The grueling Ironman event involves a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride , and 26.2 mile run in the heat of Arizona.

Simon did a half Ironman in September as part of his preparation. He said: “Another 70.3 Ironman (ish) {half Ironman} in the books - Harvest Moon Triathlon! 4:20:24 - 3rd in my AG and 10th overall. Easy week of training before setting my sights on my first full Ironman in Arizona in November. It won’t be a walk in the park, but I’ll give it a good go!”

He says mental health charities, like MindWise, are crucial because they provide hope, healing, and understanding to those who often suffer in silence.