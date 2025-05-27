From her local club to the world stage - Rachael Carvill makes Taekwon-Do history

Rachael Carvill from Mayobridge is a promising young martial artist.

​Rachael Carvill is a talented and dedicated Taekwon-Do athlete from Mayobridge.

She began her Taekwon-Do journey at just seven years old, inspired by her cousins and older brother. Training under Cathal Fegan at his School of Taekwon-Do in Warrenpoint, Rachael showed early promise and earned her black belt by the age of 13.

At only 14, Rachael made history by becoming the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) U18 Hyper Weight World Champion in Amsterdam, making her the youngest competitor in her division. This remarkable achievement brought pride to her community and established her as one of the most promising young martial artists in the country.

Her dedication and hard work continue to pay off. Rachael has now qualified for the Irish National Team and will represent Ireland at the upcoming ITF World Championships—an incredible milestone that reflects her talent and perseverance.

Never one to stand still, Rachael recently joined a local boxing club St Patrick’s ABC in Burren to further challenge herself and broaden her skill set. Her commitment paid off quickly when she became All-Ireland champion within a year.

She was fortunate to secure two major sponsors — Harrison Contracts Annalong Co. Down and Shannon Valley Group Donabate, Co. Dublin —whose support has been instrumental in her journey. Without their generous backing, which she can't thank them enough for, Rachael would not have been able to train, travel, and compete at the level required to chase her dreams and excel on the international stage.