Gilmour brothers excel in ancient Samurai art

The grading was part of a celebration to mark 10 years since Ojika NI Dojo first opened its doors in the Templemore Avenue area of Belfast to those interested in Japanse sword arts.

Aidan (10) and Jack Gilmour (16) from Newtownabbey passed their Kendo grading with flying colours.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dojo, which is a community-based martial arts club in east Belfast, is celebrating 10 years of promoting kendo (the way of the sword) this month.

Aidan and Jack Gilmour with Martin Chambers Sensei, who presided over the grading panel, while visiting from England to attend the anniversary celebrations.

Kendo is a contact sport, which is practised with bamboo swords and armour. Kendoka (students of Kendo) initially train without armour until they develop the skills and awareness necessary to join the ranks of those who practise jigeiko (sparring).

The length of time it takes to progress to wearing armour can take anywhere from three months to a year or more, depending on the consistency of training undertaken.

Kendo, which has a strong focus on self-mastery and self-development, is a challenging and life-long hobby. It is practised around the world, but predominantly in its country of origin, Japan.

John Kelso, Ojika NI founder and Dojo leader, said that the anniversary was a milestone for Kendo in Northern Ireland.

He explained: “The Dojo has grown continuously in the last decade, through some tough times too.

“That’s testament to the great group of people involved. We’ve also seen development of homegrown talent, a strong line up of coaches and a thriving junior Kendo group.

“Apart from welcoming kendoka from around the world to train with us, it’s great we can offer something new and unique to our local communities.”

The club, which trains in a dedicated dojo in Belfast, also offers Kendo’s sister arts, Iaido (the art of sword drawing) and Jodo (a staff-based martial art). If you are interested in trying Kendo, contact the club through their website ojikani.com