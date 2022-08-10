Gold medal for Coleraine’s e-footballer Emma Rose

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Rose represented Northern Ireland in the female e-football competition in a tournament group with England, Wales, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

More than 100 competitors battled it out during the tournament which ran alongside the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma beat off the competition to scoop gold in the e-Football section.

Coleraine's Emma Rose who won the gold medal in e-football at the recent Esports Championships which ran alongside the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Emma said that when she was selected to play for Northern Ireland, she didn’t even expect to make it as far as the finals - never mind take the gold medal!

“The standard was amazing. Every player I met was a superstar and an absolutely amazing person. I’m so grateful to have been given this opportunity to meet so many wonderful people who I would never have met otherwise.”

Emma now hopes that her success will help to raise the profile of e-sports.

Speaking in an interview, she said: “It shouldn’t need done, but Northern Ireland still sees gaming as something that people do in their parents’ basement but it’s a worldwide phenomenon, making billions in revenue and millions of jobs across the world.

“It’s definitely something that we need to take seriously.”

She also spoke of her pride at being selected as a transgender woman to represent Northern Ireland. “It means everything to me. I am a proud woman.