Skye-Leigh Haighton and Sophie-Leigh McClintock from Carrick’s Evolution Boxing Club made up the amateur team alongside Lucie Prentice from Lurgan-based Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club.

They were joined by coaches Iain Mahood from Evolution and Colin Prentice from Phoenix.

The competitors travelled to the city of Boras in Sweden on February 1 to take part in the tournament, where they faced opponents from across the globe in their respective weight divisions over three days.

Boxers Skye-Leigh Haighton, Sophie-Leigh McClintock and Lucie Prentice with coaches Iain Mahood Colin Prentice. (Pic: Contributed).

On February 3, Lucie Prentice won by unanimous decision in the Diploma section final.

On February 4, Sophie-Leigh McClintock defeated Sweden’s Mimmi Blixt to be crowned Golden Girls champion in the 54kg division.

Skye-Leigh Haighton lost out in her quarter-final bout to Tilde Faurhoj on February 2, but enjoyed sparring with athletes from around the world over the rest of the weekend.

Coach Iain Mahood said: "Myself and Colin Prentice from the Phoenix Club, along with all the coaches from both clubs, are extremely proud of the girls’ achievements. They all dedicate so much of their time to the sport.”

Mahood, who is shortlisted for this year’s Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards added: “The boxing club runs on the session money that the boxers pay once a month and all the coaches volunteer their time to this community resource.

"Boxing is so good for the mind, body and soul. We help lots of children get many opportunities with mental health problems, those experiencing anti-social behaviour, even down to helping the children and young adults with no confidence. We are currently looking at ways to improve the club so we can help even more people.

"Without the session money, we wouldn’t be able to stay open as we rely solely on this. We have to budget to be able to go to competitions, organise home shows, buy equipment for the club, as well as the general upkeep and maintenance of the building.