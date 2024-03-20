Hillsborough driver Dan Harper continues BMW journey with exciting 2024 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As he extends his blossoming partnership with BMW into a fifth year, Harper heads into the new campaign with confidence high following a superb 2023, in which he cemented his status as one of the leading talents in GT racing with a number of eye-catching performances across Europe.

The Northern Irishman will once again tackle three race programmes this year, led by a third consecutive campaign in the ultra-competitive GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with reigning vice-champions ROWE Racing.

After a strong debut campaign in the championship in 2022, Harper enjoyed a podium breakthrough last season at Monza alongside fellow BMW Junior Team graduates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen. There is one change to their driver line-up for 2024 though, with long-time BMW star Augusto Farfus taking Verhagen’s place.

The 2024 Endurance Cup calendar includes returns to Paul Ricard, Nürburgring, Monza and Spa-Francorchamps, the latter for the iconic 24-hour race, while a thrilling addition is a season finale at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “I’m really excited for the season ahead. I’m very grateful to BMW M Motorsport for the continued opportunity to race with them and compete in some of the best GT championships and races in the world.

“We’ve made good progress across the last two years in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with ROWE Racing and I’m confident that Max, Augusto and I can go and challenge for some big results this season.

“Getting the chance to continue with Darren and Century this year and compete in the Sprint Cup for the first time is fantastic.

"While it’s a shame not to be able to defend our British GT titles, we’re looking forward to returning to the grid for the Silverstone 500.

“It’s been an awesome journey racing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife over the years and I’m delighted that I’ll be racing in the 24 hour race again.