Hillsborough driver Daniel Harper and his teammates bounce back in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

The fourth round of the GTWC season took Harper and his team-mates to their familiar stomping ground, the Nürburgring. Determined to bounce back well from their Spa 24 Hours disappointment, the trio were hoping to use their “home” advantage to score a big result.
Heavy rain greeted them for the start of qualifying and the trio were immediately on the back foot when Hesse faced a combination of a red flag and traffic on his sole flying lap. By the time Harper prepared for the final segment, the rain had abated and the track conditions were starting to improve.
Daniel Harper said: “Unfortunately after a promising start in testing on Friday, some key moments just didn't go our way over the weekend.
“We went in the wrong direction with set up changes on Saturday, and then qualifying was a bit of a disaster.
Max got caught out by the red flag and traffic.
“We rolled the dice with the tyre choice for my session and needed just one more lap as the track dried to get the true advantage of the slicks and jump a few places up the grid.“Neil did a fantastic job to keep out of trouble at the start of the race and make some great early progress.”