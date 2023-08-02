Hillsborough driver Daniel Harper and his teammates bounce back in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

BMW M Motorsport works driver Dan Harper, from Hillsborough, and fellow BMW Junior Team members Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen bounced back from a ‘disastrous’ qualifying session to narrowly miss out on a top ten race finish during a challenging weekend in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

The fourth round of the GTWC season took Harper and his team-mates to their familiar stomping ground, the Nürburgring. Determined to bounce back well from their Spa 24 Hours disappointment, the trio were hoping to use their “home” advantage to score a big result.

Heavy rain greeted them for the start of qualifying and the trio were immediately on the back foot when Hesse faced a combination of a red flag and traffic on his sole flying lap. By the time Harper prepared for the final segment, the rain had abated and the track conditions were starting to improve.

Daniel Harper said: “Unfortunately after a promising start in testing on Friday, some key moments just didn't go our way over the weekend.

“We went in the wrong direction with set up changes on Saturday, and then qualifying was a bit of a disaster.

Max got caught out by the red flag and traffic.