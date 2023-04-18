Hillsborough racing driver Daniel Harper enjoys sensational Nürburgring victory

BMW M Motorsport works driver, Hillsborough man Daniel Harper, is ready to mount a challenge for top honours in the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring next month after scoring a stunning race victory with the BMW Junior Team in the latest round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

Harper and team-mates Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse produced a mesmerising performance behind the wheel of their Team RMG prepared BMW M4 GT3 to record a memorable fourth overall race win together on the Nordschleife.

The trio headed into the event in high spirits after scoring a first podium finish of the Nurburgring season two weeks’ prior during NLS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel said: “What a fantastic day, it was pretty much perfect. The team did a superb job, giving us a faultless, fast race car, while the three of us drove really well, stayed out of trouble and set a great, consistent pace to be the fastest car throughout the race. “Personally, I’m over the moon with the laps I produced in qualifying and delighted to have secured a front-row start. I really enjoyed my stint, with some exciting battles with the Ferrari and a couple of other cars, while Neil and Max did a fantastic job in theirs.

Hillsborough man Daniel Harper enjoys sensational Nürburgring victory, Pic by Georgi Todorov

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a perfect way to finish our preparations for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. We’ve shown our speed with two podium finishes and earnt our place in the N24h qualifying shootout, so it’s all boxes ticked.