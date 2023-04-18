Hillsborough racing driver Daniel Harper enjoys sensational Nürburgring victory

Harper and team-mates Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse produced a mesmerising performance behind the wheel of their Team RMG prepared BMW M4 GT3 to record a memorable fourth overall race win together on the Nordschleife.
The trio headed into the event in high spirits after scoring a first podium finish of the Nurburgring season two weeks’ prior during NLS.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daniel said: “What a fantastic day, it was pretty much perfect. The team did a superb job, giving us a faultless, fast race car, while the three of us drove really well, stayed out of trouble and set a great, consistent pace to be the fastest car throughout the race. “Personally, I’m over the moon with the laps I produced in qualifying and delighted to have secured a front-row start. I really enjoyed my stint, with some exciting battles with the Ferrari and a couple of other cars, while Neil and Max did a fantastic job in theirs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This is a perfect way to finish our preparations for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. We’ve shown our speed with two podium finishes and earnt our place in the N24h qualifying shootout, so it’s all boxes ticked.
"With our experience from previous years and everything learnt in recent weeks, we feel we’re prepared for everything the 24h can throw at us and can’t wait to be back here in a few weeks’ time.”