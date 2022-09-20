IN PICTURES: Ballycastle runners in Belfast Half Marathon
Ballycastle Running Club was well represented in the recent Belfast Half Marathon.
By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:28 am
Gemma McDonald was First Lady home at the Half Marathon securing a new Personal Best and a Club Record along the way.
Gerard McAleese also ran a PB and new Club Record time, along with personal bests for David McAfee, Hugh McGill and Majella Connolly and Stuart Campbell who had a great first race as a member.
Times: Gemma McDonald 1:23:23 PB CR; Gerard McAleese 1:18:11 PB CR; David McAfee 1:19:31 PB; Alister Jamison 1:22:52; Sean McShane 1:38:22; Hugh McGill 1:43:28 PB; Majella Connolly 1:54 PB; Dominic Connolly 1:58
Cara McShane 2:02:49; Stuart Campbell 2:14:41; Fiona Woodhouse 2:28:25.
