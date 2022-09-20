Register
IN PICTURES: Ballycastle runners in Belfast Half Marathon

Ballycastle Running Club was well represented in the recent Belfast Half Marathon.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:28 am

Gemma McDonald was First Lady home at the Half Marathon securing a new Personal Best and a Club Record along the way.

Gerard McAleese also ran a PB and new Club Record time, along with personal bests for David McAfee, Hugh McGill and Majella Connolly and Stuart Campbell who had a great first race as a member.

Times: Gemma McDonald 1:23:23 PB CR; Gerard McAleese 1:18:11 PB CR; David McAfee 1:19:31 PB; Alister Jamison 1:22:52; Sean McShane 1:38:22; Hugh McGill 1:43:28 PB; Majella Connolly 1:54 PB; Dominic Connolly 1:58

Cara McShane 2:02:49; Stuart Campbell 2:14:41; Fiona Woodhouse 2:28:25.

1.

Gemma McDonald from Ballycastle Running Club was First Lady home at the Belfast Half Marathon securing a new PB and Club Record along the way

2.

David and Alistair Jamison with Gerard McAleeae took part in Belfast half marathon

3.

David Alexander Campbell who has completed his first half marathon

4.

Isobel Durkan and Cara Mcshane

Stuart Campbell
