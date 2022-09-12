Springwell runners in Great North Run

Those events that did take place took cognisance of the national mood and public sensitivities as race directors made appropriate changes to their events.

The Great North Run

The great North Run from Newcastle to the seaside at South Shields took place on Sunday. This popular, well established, half marathon regularly attracts a massive entry and this year was no exception as 60,000 runners, many of them running for charity, took to the streets of Tyneside.

Deborah McPhee at the Great North Run

As always Springwell Running Club was well represented at the race with ten members making the trip to Newcastle. Springwell RC - 985 th Rodney McPhee 1:28:46, 2597 th Fergus Thompson 1:38:39, 8525 th Mervyn Thompson 1:55:46, 12839 th Deborah McPhee 2:04:04, 17888 th Roisin Walker 2:13:57, 20668 th Fiona Walker 2:19:27, 25150 th Aisling Hynes 2:29:01, 27507 Emer Thompson 2:34:26, 27928 th Mark Neely 2:35:32, 27925 th Hayley Neely 2:35:32

Parkrun

This weekend saw 50 Springers parkrunning at 14 different venues with two personal bests recorded. As always, “Thank You”, to all the volunteers who give so freely of their time to make Parkrun happen.

Fiona Miller, Emer Thompson, Mervyn Thompson, Rodney McPhee, Deborah McPhee and Lorraine Abernethy at the Great North Run

Bushy - Majella MCATEER 23:17; Whitley Bay - Lorraine ABERNETHY 32:45; Derry City - Ryan GRAY 21:10

Portrush - Alan NEVIN 18:52, Alister JAMISON 18:56, David O'NEILL 19:00, Maurice WALKER 19:45, Rhys WALKER 19:48, George BRIEN 23:28, Catherine PINKERTON 23:31, Cathy ADAMS 23:54, Mervyn Adams 23:54, Gary MOORE

24:29, Alanna MILLAR 25:24, Laurence BLAIR 26:26, Pamela HOWE 27:41, Andrew WILSON 27:53, Andrew WILMOT 28:03, Iris WILSON 35:52, Caitriona MACKLE 42:19, Fergal MACKLE 42:22, Patricia CRAIG 1:01:16

Citypark - Warren MCILMOYLE 20:13, Sarah STEWART 21:42 PB; Ganavan Sands - Catherine BYERS 36:23, Elaine MONTGOMERY 36:24; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:05; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:28, John BUTCHER 19:45 PB, Peter TEES 19:45, David MCGAFFIN 23:45, Pauline MULLAN 24:55, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:04, Alan WHITE 25:12, Janet PATRICK 26:00, David MCCOOL 28:37, Nicola WHITE 29:18, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 29:18, Alan STEEN 32:13, Ingrid HAMILTON 35:04