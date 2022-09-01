Safeguarding workshops for sports club volunteers

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops, facilitated by Sport NI, will highlight good practice in safeguarding within sports club environments.

They will take place on Thursday, September 15 in Coleraine West Community Centre and Thursday, September 22 in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

There are 20 places available on each workshop and the cost will be £20 per person. Places will be filled on ‘first come first served’ basis.

Book a place by ringing Coleraine Leisure Centre on 028 7034 7202 or the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on 028 2766 0260 and stating your preferred workshop.