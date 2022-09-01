Safeguarding workshops for sports club volunteers
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sports Development Unit is hosting two Children and Young People Safeguarding workshops during September to help clubs prepare for the busy autumn season.
The workshops, facilitated by Sport NI, will highlight good practice in safeguarding within sports club environments.
They will take place on Thursday, September 15 in Coleraine West Community Centre and Thursday, September 22 in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.
There are 20 places available on each workshop and the cost will be £20 per person. Places will be filled on ‘first come first served’ basis.
Book a place by ringing Coleraine Leisure Centre on 028 7034 7202 or the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on 028 2766 0260 and stating your preferred workshop.
Alternatively, call in to the centre and speak to a member of staff at reception. For further information contact [email protected]