Reserve Champion pony, Harry, Champion Pony Jocelyn Hutchinson, Minion

A total of 21 horses and 12 ponies jumped the course of ten rustic fences which included a rustic Thomas the Tank Engine train, a stone cart, barrels, rustic gates and brush fences.

Classes started with the 60cm hunter and four year old class and finished with the 90cm hunter and NIF qualifier class.

The day belonged to Megan Norton and 'BT Rock and Roller' who placed first in the 80cm horse class and second in the 90cm Horse class with two super clear rounds in their jumping phases and a consistent show phase.

Anthea Steele, Dixie

The pair went into the Championship show and really had the opportunity to show off their walk, trot and canter transitions in front of judge Julie Donaghy Simpson, with their gallop winning them the accolade of Horse Champion on the day.

Reserve Champion was awarded to Anthea Steele and her lovely mare 'Dixie'. The pair placed second in the 80cm horse class and forth in the 85cm small hunter class. The pair went into the championship and really impressed the judge with consistency through their transitions and manners and performance throughout.

After the lunch break it was back out into the rain for the ponies. For the second week in a row it was a champion day for Jocelyn and 'Minion', this formidable pair finished on a top score of 96/100 in the 60cm class which set them up for the championship class at the end of the day. This is the second week in a row Jocelyn and Minion have achieved this accolade.

Megan Norton, BT Rock & Roller

Reserve Champion pony went to Heather Steele and 'Harry' who placed second in the 60cm class and went into the championship with a foot perfect performance.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third week of their four week working hunter league and NIF Qualifiers. Thanks are extended to judge Julie Donaghy Simpson, scribe Katie and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.