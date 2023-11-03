Karl Agnew continues unbeaten run with Tullyglass win
The Ballyclare man, who has won nine bouts and lost three times since turning semi-pro, defeated Michael Clarke at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena on Sunday (October 29) to claim the ‘Fighters’ fight super-featherweight title.’
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Agnew, who has recently linked-up with coach Iain Mahood at Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, said: “Since linking in with Iain Mahood we are unbeaten as a team and I’m a different man now with my boxing.
"I’ve known Iain for a lot of years, but only started working with him about a year ago when he was preparing Anthony Cacace for his world title fight.
"I’d left boxing and was going through an extremely hard time. One day I just thought I’d pop in and see what the story was and the rest is history.
"Iain’s one of the very few to have helped me get back on track and get my life together.
"I want to fight as soon as possible and keep the momentum going.”
Praising Agnew, Mahood explained: “I'm happy for Karl getting the win and delighted with his performance, the improvements and also the grit and determination he has mixed with a tremendous self-belief.
"He boxed to the plan and got the job. Things are looking good for Karl, not just in the ring now, but outside as well. He just needs to be clever and work smart, keep consistent in routine in and out of the gym and who knows what he can achieve next.”