Kilkeel High School win historic Hockey treble
The girls’ hockey teams claimed victory by winning three championship titles in a single competition.
Speaking about this incredible achievement, Chairperson Councillor Pete Byrne said: “This remarkable accomplishment by the girls’ hockey teams highlights the dedication, teamwork and determination of the players and coaches and is a testament to the strength of the school’s sports program. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the parents and coaches for their unwavering support which undoubtedly helped them to achieve their incredible successes.
“Your tenacity and determination have truly shone through. You’ve shown what it means to persevere and to work as a team. I have no doubt that you all have a bright sporting future ahead of you.”
He continued: “In addition to the girls’ historic achievements, Kilkeel High School’s boys’ teams also made it to the finals in their respective competitions, narrowly missing out on the title. The girls’ victories and the boys’ impressive runs in their respective finals have made for a truly memorable week for Kilkeel High School, one that will be celebrated for years to come.”
To mark this historic occasion, Councillor Byrne presented an engraved crystal bowl to the school in recognition of their achievement.