Kilkeel High School win historic Hockey treble

Under 16 Captain Katie Niblock accepts the inscribed crystal Bowl from Council Chairperson Councillor Pete Byrne, Councillors Henry Reilly and Glyn Hanna and Conor Haughey Assistants Director Healthy Living and the U16 Hockey Team now Ulster Champions.

​Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Pete Byrne, hosted a Civic Reception at Kilkeel High School to celebrate the school’s U14, U16, and U18 teams, who made history by achieving an unprecedented treble in the Ulster Hockey High School Cup Finals.

The girls’ hockey teams claimed victory by winning three championship titles in a single competition.

Speaking about this incredible achievement, Chairperson Councillor Pete Byrne said: “This remarkable accomplishment by the girls’ hockey teams highlights the dedication, teamwork and determination of the players and coaches and is a testament to the strength of the school’s sports program. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the parents and coaches for their unwavering support which undoubtedly helped them to achieve their incredible successes.

“Your tenacity and determination have truly shone through. You’ve shown what it means to persevere and to work as a team. I have no doubt that you all have a bright sporting future ahead of you.”

Under 14 Captain Carly Houston accepts the inscribed crystal Bowl from Council Chairperson Councillor Pete Byrne Hockey Team now Ulster Champions.

He continued: “In addition to the girls’ historic achievements, Kilkeel High School’s boys’ teams also made it to the finals in their respective competitions, narrowly missing out on the title. The girls’ victories and the boys’ impressive runs in their respective finals have made for a truly memorable week for Kilkeel High School, one that will be celebrated for years to come.”

To mark this historic occasion, Councillor Byrne presented an engraved crystal bowl to the school in recognition of their achievement.