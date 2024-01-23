Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And with registration now open for the popular event hosted by Larne Athletic Club in partnership with Kilwaughter Minerals, runners are urged to sign up early.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 13 and is expected to attract more than 500 competitors with runners of all abilities, from beginners to elite club athletes taking part.

William Thompson, chairman of Larne Athletic Club, said: "There is no doubt that the Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10 Mile Race has become a real highlight in the local running calendar, attracting casual runners and elite runners alike.

William Thompson, chairman of Larne Athletic Club and Caroline Rowley, business development director at Kilwaughter Minerals, with Larne Athletic Club members. Photo submitted

“Many thanks once again to Kilwaughter Minerals for its support of the event which would not be possible without the backing of our sponsors. Taking place just weeks before the Belfast City Marathon, we anticipate huge interest with the race providing the perfect warm up for those participating in both events, so early registration is encouraged.”

For more information on how to enter, visit www.larneathleticclub.com .

It is the third year in succession that quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has supported the race as title sponsor.

Caroline Rowley, business development director with the company, said: “Having been involved in the Larne 10 Mile Race since its inception, we are thrilled to back this great community event for a third consecutive year.

Promoting Health

“The Larne 10 Mile Race plays a valuable role in promoting health and fitness. However, it also shows off the amazing natural beauty of this part of the world and attracts hundreds of competitors and supporters to the borough each year, providing a boost to the local economy at the same time.

“This year we are also proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from the race will be going directly to Cancer Focus NI, to help fund the vital care and support services they provide to patients across the country.

“Alongside Larne Athletic Club, we can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new enthusiasts to this fabulous event as we take to the beautiful coastal road once again.”

The race will get under way at 10am from Larne promenade before covering a course along the coast that includes the iconic Black Arch, Drains Bay and Ballygally Head.

Carol-Anne McCullough, community fundraising officer at Cancer Focus NI, explained what the support means to the charity.

She said: “Our charity is delighted to be involved with such a popular annual event that has become a staple of the Larne calendar. It is thanks to the support of local communities that we can continue to deliver complimentary cancer support services such as bra fitting, counselling and family support to local people and their families during their cancer journey.

“We’re encouraging everyone to sign up, no matter your age or ability, and take part in this fantastic event with the knowledge that all funds raised will stay local and go towards our great cause.”