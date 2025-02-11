Legacurry Presbyterian marks 60 years of table tennis success

March 2025 marks 60 years since the very successful Table Tennis Club was formed at Legacurry Presbyterian Church.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a club where all abilities and levels of fitness enjoy playing in good company at home or when competing in the Belfast and District Table Tennis League.

Founded in the congregation’s old hall, the club now has splendid facilities in the modern hall, which opened during 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strongly supported by the church community, Legacurry Table Tennis Club continues to thrive.

Leader Joe Crawford, left, and fellow members prepare to celebrate 60 years since Legacurry Table Tennis Club was formed in the old church hall. Pic credit: Rodney Magowan

Long time Club Leader Joe Crawford emphasises that new members, from 16 year olds to retirees, are made welcome.

“Table tennis is a very sociable sport played by over 300 million people worldwide,” he said.

“From friends having some fun up to competitors in the Olympics and Paralympics, this sport attracts those enjoying taking part as much as those of a much more competitive nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our club mantra is be as gracious in defeat as in victory. If we had fun, Legacurry has won!

“A sport that can be tried and enjoyed for minimal outlay as bats cost from just £20 upwards, making this a very affordable way to socialise and stay fit at Legacurry Table Tennis Club on Monday evenings from October to March each winter.”

Looking back Joe recalls many memorable evenings in times past competing in the East Down Churches League against friendly rivals such as Bright and Clonduff, to name but two.

Matches were also played in the Lisburn League in an era where teams comprised two ladies and four men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nowadays matches are in the Belfast and District League, which has over 200 registered players in table tennis clubs from Ballymena across greater Belfast to Newtownards.

Competition is keen with two Legacurry Club teams, each of up to four players of all ages and both genders, enjoying the buzz of meeting and sometimes beating teams, not only representing other clubs.

Legacurry members are happy to win matches and trophies, but much more important is the major impact their club has on the whole church.

Over six decades those passing through the club have played a positive part in the congregation and wider community.

Legacurry Table Tennis Club meets from 7.30pm on winter Monday evenings in the Main Hall.

For details contact Joe Crawford on 0797 4235491.