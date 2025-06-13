Legacurry Table Tennis Club celebrates league success
Minister of Legacurry the Rev Mark Hawthorne congratulated the winning teams from a club long famed for match success and years of fun and fellowship.
The A team Roy Coard, Andrew McCrory, Kyle Graham and captain Robert McCrory won division three in the league for the first time.
Equally impressive was the division five success of Legacurry B Team from the rural Co Down table tennis club, including team captain and club leader Joe Crawford, Ivor Kirk, Tanya McCrory and Stanley Young.
There was also solo success for one of the talented members of the club.
Royal Hillsborough dairy farmer Robert McCrory had good reason to smile following his success in the Belfast and District League Division Three competition.
He not only led his team to take the championship, he also enjoyed his own impressive singles success in Division Two.