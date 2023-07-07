Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council launches third year of sports funding scheme

This is the third year of this much needed financial support and applications are now open.

The ‘Sports Club Accelerator Fund’ aims to provide much needed financial support to local sports clubs and eligible voluntary groups. Up to £3,000 is available to eligible sporting organisations that require help to meet costs associated with their development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is £100,000 available across the seven District Electoral Areas as part of the council’s Local Investment Plan 2022/23. The ‘Sports Club Accelerator’ Fund will help cover costs including sports equipment, facility hire for new programs, hire of coaches, club development and upskilling of coaches and volunteers through coach education training.

Top Row- Jacob Dumigan (The Gymnastics & Trampoline Network), Stephen McCluskey (Judo Academy) , Kevin Madden Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Community Sports Development Officer, Kevin Madden, Brian Cushnie (Lisburn Racquets Club), Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett, Tina Cushnie (Lisburn Racquets Club), Rachael Dumigan (The Gymnastics & Trampoline Network). Bottom Row- Aodhan McGivern (Judo Academy), Jacob McKernan (Loch Mor gCais Hurling Club), Oisin McCabe (Loch Mor gCais Hurling Club) & Conall McGivern (Academy). Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The fund is primarily aimed at sports clubs located within the Lisburn & Castlereagh area who are affiliated to both a National Governing Body as well as their local Sports Advisory Body, Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh. Other voluntary organisations within a sporting context that can demonstrate the appropriate governance and insurance may also be eligible to apply. The 2023 fund will look favourably upon projects which target under-represented groups and/or aim to tackle health inequalities as well as sports divisionary projects that counteract anti-social behaviour.

Launching the 2023 Sports Club Accelerator Fund, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “The council recognises the current financial pressure that sports organisations are facing during these unprecedented times of economic uncertainty. It is wonderful to be able to offer the third year of this fund.

"The 2023 ‘Sports Club Accelerator’ Fund will provide an invaluable opportunity for eligible sports clubs and voluntary groups to avail of financial support which can be used in many ways by the clubs. In particular, we would encourage applications for projects which target under-represented groups or health inequalities as well those that aim to counteract anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sports clubs are central to our communities offering a platform for people to engage in regular exercise and activity whilst providing a sense of belonging and connection within their community all whilst teaching essential life skills, such as team work and resilience.”

The closing date for applications is Friday August 18 at 4pm.