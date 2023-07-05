Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has celebrated the latest winners of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Award.

The winners were selected for April and May highlighting the wealth of sporting talent in the council area.

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars within Lisburn & Castlereagh. The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Executive Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

April’s Sports Personality winner was tennis player, Jack McMahon. The acclaimed tennis player is ranked eighth in Ireland for his U16 age group and 11th for U18. Jack recently won the U18 Singles at the Lisburn Junior Open held at Hilden Tennis Club and over the same weekend went onto win the U18 Doubles and U18 Mixed Doubles. In addition to his accomplishments on the court, Jack is also a passionate coach for his own club, Hilden Tennis.

Treasurer of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Adrian Daye, Ellie Patrick, Decathlon Store Representative, Alexandre Ono, Hannah Taylor, Jack McMahon & Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sports Development Officer, Faron Morrison. Pic Credit: LCCC

Water polo player, Hannah Taylor was May’s Sports Personality winner. After a strong season for her club team Cathal Brugha, reaching the semi-final of the Irish Senior Cup, Hannah was the Irish National Team's Goalkeeper for the Home Nations Tournament.

Treasurer of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Adrian Daye, commented: “I am delighted that we can acknowledge another two months of sporting achievements through our Sports Personality of the Month Award.